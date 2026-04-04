Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for security talks in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy's visit comes a day after Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accused Kyiv of attempting to target the gas pipeline between Russia and Türkiye that also supplies several European countries.

"Arrived in Istanbul, where important meetings are scheduled. Substantive talks have been prepared with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," said Zelenskyy on X.

"We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," he added.

The Turkish presidency also confirmed the visit, saying that the meeting will focus on "efforts towards a ceasefire and a lasting solution, particularly within the framework of the Istanbul process."

An AFP correspondent saw a heavy police presence around the lavish Dolmabahçe Palace on the shores of the Bosphorus, which also hosted talks between Moscow in Kyiv in the past.

Zelenskyy will also meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of most Christian Orthodox churches.

This takes place a week before Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated in both Ukraine and Russia on April 12.

Kyiv has been pushing for a truce over the Orthodox Easter holidays that would include a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia, which is seeking a permanent settlement rather than a brief ceasefire, said it had not seen any "clearly formulated" proposals from Kyiv.

Ukraine has struck Russian energy infrastructure throughout the more than four-year war in a bid to weaken Moscow's ability to finance its offensive.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have cut power and heating to millions of people since the beginning the war in 2022.