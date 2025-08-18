President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday made his first post on Türkiye’s social media app Next Sosyal.

Erdoğan quoted the line "A flower bloomed among concrete walls" from Erdem Bayazıt's poem "Bir Gün Doğucak" ("Soon Sunrise"), which he performed in his 1999 poetry album and then asked, "Are you ready?"

Erdoğan's post, titled "We are starting," also featured emojis of the Turkish flag, the globe and a rocket.

Also known as Next Teknofest Sosyal, the app provides users with updates on technology, lifestyle and current events.

It has gained traction as a local alternative in Türkiye's fast-growing digital space.

The platform also features T3 AI, a large language model developed by the T3 Foundation in collaboration with Turkish defense firm Baykar. Described as an "ethical AI," T3 AI allows users to interact directly by tagging its handle in posts.

Next Sosyal's rapid rise reflects growing interest in locally developed tech ecosystems, especially those with embedded artificial intelligence tools.