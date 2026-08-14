President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the 25th anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Friday by highlighting Türkiye's transformation in defense, infrastructure and public services over the past quarter-century while pledging that the party would not slow its push for further change.

Speaking at celebrations commemorating the party's foundation on Aug. 14, 2001, Erdoğan said the AK Party had entered its second quarter-century after delivering on 90% of the commitments included in its party programs and election manifestos.

"Let no one expect us to grow tired," Erdoğan said, stressing that despite what he described as major achievements over the past 25 years, the party’s work was far from finished.

Erdoğan pointed to Türkiye’s expanding domestic defense industry as one of the most significant changes under successive AK Party governments, saying the country had gone from importing even infantry rifles to producing its own warships, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, tanks, missiles and submarines.

He also highlighted investments in the economy, health care, education and transportation, describing them as some of the largest projects undertaken in Türkiye’s history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at the AK Party's 25th anniversary celebrations in Ankara, Aug. 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan said the governments led by his party had used both their electoral mandate and public resources to expand the economy, promote development and strengthen the country.

Recalling the AK Party’s establishment, Erdoğan said the movement was founded under the message “Closed to darkness, open to light,” alongside the pledge that political authority and decision-making belonged to the people.

“Today is a very special and historic day,” he said. “We are marking our 25th anniversary with great pride.”

The president also cited the lifting of restrictions on women wearing headscarves in universities, schools and public institutions, as well as the abolition of a university admissions coefficient system that had disadvantaged vocational school graduates.

Erdoğan pointed to the reopening of Hagia Sophia for Muslim worship in 2020 as another pledge fulfilled during the party’s time in government. The landmark had operated as a museum for decades before being redesignated as a mosque.

Turning to Türkiye's political system, Erdoğan said the presidential system of government had addressed what he described as the country's long-standing problem of instability in governance. Türkiye formally transitioned from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency in 2018 following a 2017 constitutional referendum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greets the crowd at the AK Party's 25th anniversary celebrations in Ankara, Aug. 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan also thanked the AK Party's partners in the People's Alliance, which he said was forged during the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt, for continuing to work together for Türkiye’s future and security.

He separately thanked Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli for sending flowers to mark the anniversary and expressed appreciation to other political party leaders who conveyed their congratulations by telephone or message.

The AK Party was founded under Erdoğan's leadership on Aug. 14, 2001, and first came to power after winning the November 2002 general elections. It has since remained the dominant force in Turkish politics, with Erdoğan serving first as prime minister and later as president.