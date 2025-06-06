Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended Eid al-Adha greetings Friday, calling for unity, compassion, and global solidarity, while spotlighting the plight of Palestinians and reaffirming Türkiye’s support for Gaza amid ongoing turmoil.

Shared via a message on X, Erdoğan wished blessings upon the Turkish nation and Muslims worldwide, describing the sacred holiday as a time to renew faith and strengthen human bonds.

“May Eid bring prosperity to our country, our nation, and all of humanity,” he wrote, with a particular nod to “our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine,” hailing their resilience in the face of hardship.

Eid al-Adha – or Kurban Bayramı in Turkish – is one of Islam’s two most significant religious holidays.

It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God, who, according to Islamic tradition, was prepared to sacrifice his son before a ram was divinely provided as a substitute. The festival, deeply embedded in Islamic and Turkish tradition, emphasizes sacrifice, charity, and solidarity.

This year, the holiday runs from June 5 to 9, with June 6 officially marking the first day of celebrations in Türkiye.

It coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage, underscoring its spiritual magnitude.

The government has declared an extended public holiday, with families expected to gather for prayers, sacrifices, and acts of charity.

In Türkiye, the rituals of Eid blend religious devotion with cultural heritage.

Families sacrifice sheep, goats, or cattle, distributing the meat in thirds – one for themselves, one for relatives and neighbors, and one for the less fortunate. Mosques hold communal prayers, and homes open their doors for visitors, meals, and intergenerational connection.

Erdoğan’s message arrives at a time when Türkiye faces mounting economic pressure, with inflation and currency depreciation straining household budgets.

In this context, the president’s emphasis on generosity and unity during Eid seeks to bolster national morale and promote social cohesion.

Support for Gaza

Internationally, Erdoğan used the holiday as an opportunity to reiterate Türkiye’s diplomatic stance.

Long a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza, he reaffirmed Türkiye’s stance as a champion of Palestinian rights.

The inclusion of Gaza in his Eid greeting wasn’t just symbolic – it underscored Ankara’s ongoing humanitarian aid missions to conflict zones like Gaza and Syria, particularly during religious holidays.

Under Erdoğan’s leadership – first as prime minister from 2003 and then as president since 2014 – Türkiye has consistently aligned national holidays with broader messages of faith-driven diplomacy and global outreach. His Eid message, tying local tradition to international empathy, reinforces Ankara’s image as a bridge between Muslim communities and the global stage.

The universal values of Eid – sacrifice, faith, and charity – echo far beyond Türkiye’s borders. Erdoğan’s outreach to “all our friends across the world” speaks to the enduring relevance of the holiday in today’s fractured world.