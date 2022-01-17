The Ottoman-era Ethem Bey Mosque, one of the symbols of Albania’s capital Tirana whose restoration started in March 2018, will be inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) statement said.

“Ethem Bey Mosque will continue to shine in Tirana in the future as a sign of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries,” the statement said.

It added that TIKA has so far completed the restoration of nine historical mosques and other historical buildings including Ergiri (Gjirokastra) Castle Clock Tower, Kavalye (Kavaja) Clock Tower, Gjirokastra Market Mosque, Berat Bekarlar Mosque, Berat Hünkar Mosque, Halveti Tekke and Tirana Ethem Bey Mosque.

TIKA started its activities in Albania in 1996 through the Tirana Program Coordination Office. A total of 546 projects were implemented between 1996-2022 in order to support the institutional infrastructure of the country, increase the administrative capacity and revitalize the production sectors. TIKA also conducted projects to increase the employment capacity, improve the health and education services, protect the common historical and cultural heritage and develop tourism of the country.

The statement also said that 52 projects have been carried out in the health sector, ranging from the renovation of hospitals and health centers to the establishment of medical analysis laboratories.