President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, with talks focusing on major transportation investments and other projects planned for the Turkish capital.

Yavaş said he briefed Erdoğan on ongoing and planned projects, particularly metro investments aimed at strengthening Ankara's transportation infrastructure.

He also thanked Erdoğan for his support for investments in the capital and his commitment to hosting the NATO summit in Ankara.

The mayor said he shared assessments of projects currently being carried out by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality as well as investments planned for the coming period.

Yavaş thanked Erdoğan for the meeting and his close interest in Ankara.