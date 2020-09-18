President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Friday stated that it was saddening to hear of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s decision to resign.

"This week, we may enter talks with the Libyan government on this issue," the president told reporters following Friday prayers.

Sarraj said Wednesday that he sought to hand over power to a new administration by October amid peace talks on ending the country’s yearslong conflict.

Regarding the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan also said that they had informed the mediator states that Turkey had no problem meeting Greek prime minister on the two neighboring countries' outstanding issues, adding: "What matters is the main point of talks."

Previously, Erdoğan said Thursday that Greece had finally decided to sit down at the negotiating table after seeing Turkey’s determination and firm stance in the face of blackmail and threats.

His remarks came after Turkish and Greek military delegations Thursday continued diplomatic talks to ease the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on the proximity of a number of its small islands to the Turkish mainland.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean Sea, has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the region.

Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, Turkish officials say.

"When the Oruç Reis vessel was recalled for repair and maintenance, we also aimed for positive developments in diplomacy. This does not mean we will completely end seismic research," he emphasized.