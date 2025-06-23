Türkiye is making intense efforts to prevent attacks by Israel or its supporters against Iran from turning into a “greater disaster,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of the foundation of Memur-Sen civil servants trade union in Ankara, Erdoğan blasted Israel’s war against Iran, now in its 11th day.

“Türkiye never condones attacks against Iran’s sovereignty or security of region no matter who they come from and we clearly express our reaction,” Erdoğan said.

He also assured his government was taking very necessary measure to keep 86 million Turks safe.