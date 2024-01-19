Addressing an event on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “Führer of present day” and lamented the international community “watching only in the face of barbaric acts of Netanyahu and his crew amounting to genocide against Palestinian people.”

The president was speaking at the inauguration of new vessels for Turkish navy in the northwestern province of Yalova.

“We are watching those supporting Israel unconditionally. Those turning a blind eye to the massacres today, will regret tomorrow. The Western countries failed the test on Gaza. They lost their credibility. The fascist mindset of those claiming to advocate democracy surfaced. They ignored the murders of women and infants,” he added.

