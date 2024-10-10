Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is set to launch a nationwide renewal effort, starting with local congresses on Oct.12, as the party seeks to adapt to the country's evolving political landscape. The meetings leading up to the 8th Grand Congress aim to gather input from party members and the public, shaping the party’s approach ahead of key political milestones, including the 2028 general elections.

The congress will be held under the theme "Türkiye Meetings," borrowing the slogan "The Name of Hope, Action, and the Future is AK Party" from the party's 23rd-anniversary celebrations.

During a recent event in the capital, Ankara, President and AK Party Chairperson Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking ahead of the congress process, highlighted the importance of an extensive pool of ideas gathered during the "Türkiye Meetings." He emphasized that the party would draw heavily from the criticisms and suggestions raised during these meetings throughout the Congress process.

Following the "Türkiye Meetings," the AK Party is reportedly expected to introduce two initiatives: the "white ballot" system and a "brainstorming session with the party organization."

Under the "white ballot" initiative, the party plans to set up thousands of stands in towns and districts, each featuring a box labeled "To My President." Citizens will be encouraged to submit their written suggestions, requests and complaints, which will be delivered directly to Erdoğan. The party leadership will collect and deliver these inputs from the public to Erdoğan, district by district, ensuring no intervention in the citizen submissions.

AK Party's five questions

The "brainstorming session with the party organization" involves sending a letter, signed by Erdoğan, to approximately 400,000 party delegates. The letter, starting with "Dear comrades of the cause," seeks input from the party’s members on five key questions as the party gears up for the 2028 general elections. The questions are as follows:

What are your suggestions for the AK Party to become more successful?

What are your suggestions for improving the success of the AK Party government?

What are your suggestions for making AK Party municipal governance more effective?

What should the AK Party's top priority be in the upcoming process?

What should our leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, say to Türkiye at the Grand Congress?

Erdoğan’s political career has long been marked by a continual process of internal review and renewal. Experts attribute much of his success to this constant focus on revitalization. The AK Party has a tradition of evaluating its performance after each general and local election, with post-election surveys and consultations with party organizations leading to reports that shape the party’s strategy for future success.

The upcoming Grand Congress is seen as part of this tradition. At a recent event held at the Haliç Congress Center on Oct. 5, Erdoğan spoke about the party's commitment to change. "We have taken the pulse of society, listened to their advice, and paid attention to their criticisms," Erdoğan said.

"We evaluated the results of the March 31 local elections with an open heart alongside our nation. We sought to identify where our shortcomings lie. For the past 23 years, we have measured ourselves on the delicate scales of our people, reflecting honestly and without complexes.”

Erdoğan also emphasized the public's trust in the government and belief that only the AK Party can resolve Türkiye’s problems. He described the party’s transformation as an inevitable and necessary step.

"We want to turn our congress process into an opportunity for renewal, rejuvenation and, at the same time, a great embrace," Erdoğan said. He reminded the audience that the AK Party, with its large membership, represents Türkiye’s biggest political family.

"We are not a movement united by self-interest but a political party bound by a common love for serving Türkiye. The bond that keeps AK Party organizations together is a fraternity rooted in the law of brotherhood. We have never risen by stepping on others; we rise by lifting each other up."

Erdoğan also reiterated the timelessness of the AK Party's mission: "I always say, positions, ranks and seats may change. There may be breaks, interruptions, or those who take time to rest. But the AK Party, representing the cause for which we have dedicated our lives, will remain triumphant for eternity."

Türkiye is set to hold presidential elections in 2028, which could mark the final bid for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. As the country’s longest-serving leader, Erdoğan's potential candidacy is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape, with many viewing it as a defining moment for his leadership and Türkiye’s future direction.