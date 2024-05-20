In his first comments on last week’s verdict on deadly pro-PKK riots a decade ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday slammed politicians trying to “politicize” it.

An Ankara court handed down prison terms to former officials of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) as well as current staff of its spiritual successor, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), last Thursday in a trial over the “Kobani riots.” A total of 108 defendants were on trial over the 2014 incidents provoked by the PKK. Some were already jailed over terrorism-related crimes. Two days of riots in several Turkish cities led to the killing of 37 people, including Yasin Börü, a 16-year-old boy who was murdered while collecting donations in southeastern Türkiye. Börü has been a symbol of the victims of violence.

“The judiciary is against anyone attacking the existence of our homeland, peace of our citizens,” Erdoğan told prospective judges and prosecutors at an event at the Presidential Complex. “We never shied away from breaking the hands attacking our democracy. Those resorting to anti-democratic ways will be held accountable. This is how we see Oct. 6-8 incidents,” he said. “This was not a protest. This was a terrorism attempt where 37 of our people were brutally murdered,” he said.

Along with HDP officials, including its former co-Chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, fugitive leaders of the PKK have been implicated in the case. The suspects were facing various charges, including murder, burning the Turkish flag, damaging prayer houses, abduction and damaging public property. During the riots, some 197 schools were burned down by rioters, and another 269 public buildings were destroyed. Hundreds of vehicles were vandalized by rioters as well.

In October 2014, amid a Daesh siege on the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG, on Ain al-Arab – or Kobani – Demirtaş and other HDP officials called for riots. In the events that would become known as the Oct. 6-7 Kobani protests, 37 people were killed and some 761 others were injured in clashes between pro-PKK and conservative Kurdish groups and security forces throughout Türkiye, especially in the southeast. Following the events, more than 1,600 investigations were launched, 894 suspects were detained and 386 were imprisoned. Eighteen of the 41 suspects were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Yasin Börü and his friends.

A court on Thursday sentenced Ahmet Türk to 10 years in prison while Aysel Tuğluk, Altan Tan and Ayhan Bilgen were among other former HDP officials acquitted by the court. Emine Ayna, a former lawmaker like Türk, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison. Türk was elected mayor of the southeastern province of Mardin for the DEM Party in the March 31 municipal elections. Figen Yüksekdağ was sentenced to 30 years and three months in prison. Selahattin Demirtaş was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“This is an insurrection. Blood of the innocent was shed. Streets, shops and schools were set on fire in 35 cities. The judiciary certainly had to hold those behind (the riots) accountable. Defining this as a politically motivated trial is an insult to democracy and laws,” Erdoğan said. The DEM Party and its political allies claimed the trial sought to stifle the voice of the party, which is known for its comprehensive ties with the terrorist group. DEM Party’s predecessor has already faced prosecution for its links to PKK while the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has repeatedly called for its closure.

Erdoğan said the verdict “soothed” the hearts of those who lost their loved ones in the riots. “Although it came 10 years later, we witnessed that justice prevailed and we are pleased with the verdict,” Erdoğan said.