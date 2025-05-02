President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the inauguration of the new presidential complex of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Saturday, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced Friday.

“Solid state, respected future,” Kurum wrote on social media. “We are bringing another signature work to Cyprus. We are opening the TRNC Presidential Complex tomorrow with the presence of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Kurum also shared a video of the complex, which was built on 639,475 square meters, and boasts two conference halls with a 600-person capacity, 52 working offices, meeting rooms, a cafeteria and lunchroom. Meanwhile, the parliament building has a general assembly hall with a capacity of 157 people, a council of ministers meeting hall, a conference hall with a capacity of 135 people, a dining hall with a capacity of 252 people, honor and meeting halls and 52 MP rooms. The public park, on the other hand, will include seating areas, a football field, a mosque, a tennis court and a skate park.

After the TRNC presidency moves to its new location, the historical building still in use will continue to serve as a museum. The new construction aims to expand the working areas of all state institutions while bringing together the institutions operating in scattered areas in the capital, Nicosia (Lefkoşa).

The construction of the complex took almost three years.

The opening of the new complex comes as renewed talks are taking place between the two communities on the divided island, and the TRNC is facing new challenges.

The Mediterranean island was divided in 1974 after a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island. This led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Turkish side strictly adheres to a two-state solution based on sovereign equality, arguing that past efforts to reunify the island under a federal model have failed due to the Greek Cypriot administration's reluctance to share power and resources.

The island has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of the guarantor countries.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots rejected a United Nations plan to resolve the dispute in a referendum.