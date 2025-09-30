President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to outline his vision for organizational renewal when he chairs the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Extended Provincial Heads’ Meeting this week. The gathering is expected to highlight the party’s commitment to strengthening grassroots structures and preparing for long-term political challenges, according to a report in the Sabah newspaper.

Erdoğan began the week with a Cabinet meeting and will also open the new legislative year of Parliament on Wednesday. At the provincial heads’ meeting, to be held at AK Party headquarters in Ankara, he is expected to stress the importance of revitalizing the party’s local presence and maintaining momentum across Türkiye.

According to party officials, Erdoğan will emphasize “full-field politics,” a strategy based on constant contact with citizens and active engagement in the field, Sabah wrote. He is also likely to underline the work of the terror-free Türkiye committee, warning provincial leaders against any letup in security efforts.

“Provincial chairs must sustain 24/7 operations and deepen one-on-one contact with the people,” one official said, previewing the president’s message.

Performance review

The AK Party’s Organization Directorate recently concluded a comprehensive review of its structures across all 81 provinces and 922 districts. The reports measured local performance according to criteria such as field activity, engagement with the public and responsiveness to local issues.

The review identified both strong organizations and weaker links. Where shortcomings were observed, leadership changes are being accelerated. Officials stressed that the process is designed to inject energy into the party’s grassroots base, not to remove individuals unnecessarily.

“This is a relay race, not a purge,” a party statement read. “Flag changes are essential to ensuring the AK Party remains Türkiye’s most dynamic political force.”

In recent weeks, the AK Party appointed new provincial chairs in Muğla, Çanakkale, Adıyaman, Niğde, Tunceli, Bitlis, Elazığ and Ordu. More changes are expected as part of a five-step consultation process, which includes opinion surveys, dialogue with civil society, and assessments of candidates’ social and professional standing.

Final recommendations are submitted to Erdoğan, who personally interviews shortlisted candidates before making appointments. Party insiders say this direct involvement underscores both the president’s leadership role and his long-term focus on the party’s renewal.

Looking toward 2028

Officials describe the reshuffles as a chance to bring younger and more inclusive cadres into the organization while keeping fieldwork dynamic. Strengthening local structures is seen as crucial as the AK Party heads toward the 2028 elections.

“The engagement with the nation that President Erdoğan emphasizes at every opportunity must be implemented more strongly,” one senior figure said. “This process aims to increase energy on the ground while preserving stability within the organization.”

The Extended Provincial Heads’ Meeting is expected to set the tone for the AK Party’s next phase, signaling both continuity of leadership and a clear vision for renewal.