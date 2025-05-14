President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined an online meeting with US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday. Al-Sharaa and Trump engaged first in-person meeting in Riyadh.

Trump was in Saudi Arabia, first stopover of a regional tour. He has earlier announced lifting of US sanctions on Syria, implying that Erdoğan convinced him for landmark decision.

Erdoğan was quoted as saying that lifting of sanctions was of "historic" significance. The president said it would serve as an example to other countries which still have sanctions in place targeting Syria. He also stated that Türkiye was committed to its support to Syria in countering terrorist groups including Daesh.

The president also urged more efforts to end violence in Gaza, saying it was "time" and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to efforts to achieve it.

