President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Russia and Ukraine not to skip negotiations and miss an opportunity for peace ahead of anticipated meeting between the sides in Istanbul on Monday.

“Türkiye considers the momentum achieved in Istanbul talks a chance for lasting peace between the sides,” Erdoğan said in remarks published Thursday from an interview with journalists.

Citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent proposal to hold direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Lavrov’s remarks increased Türkiye’s hopes for peace and assured talks would resume in Istanbul.

“We are in contact with Russia and Ukraine. We are telling them not to shut the door as long as it remains open,” he added.

Russia said Wednesday it wanted new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul next Monday to present its plan for a peace settlement, but Kyiv said it needed to see the proposal in advance for the meeting to yield results.

"During the course of each of our meetings, we have reminded our interlocuters that they should not pass up this opportunity," Erdoğan said, adding that: "extinguishing this huge fire in our region ... is a humanitarian duty".

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, was expected to travel to Kyiv on Thursday ahead of a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year conflict have accelerated in recent months, but Moscow has repeatedly rejected calls for an unconditional cease-fire and shown no signs of scaling back its demands.

The two sides previously met in Istanbul on May 16, their first direct talks in over three years. That encounter failed to yield a breakthrough.