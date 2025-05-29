Speaking at a ceremony marking the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Turkish youth as the hope of the country’s future and called on them to emulate the visionary leadership of Ottoman sultans—particularly Mehmed II, who led the conquest of the city on May 29, 1453.

Erdoğan dedicated his Thursday to Istanbul, where he observed the passage of Türkiye’s first floating gas platform through the Bosporus, met with players of Süper Lig champions Galatasaray, and addressed a crowd in the Beykoz district during a ceremony inaugurating four new millet bahçesi (public gardens) across the city.

Addressing the crowd, Erdoğan encouraged young people to take inspiration from historical figures like Sultan Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, who revolutionized the military strategy of his time.

“The giant cannons commissioned by Mehmed the Conqueror transformed the warfare concepts of the era and left a lasting mark on history,” Erdoğan said. “We proudly carry forward this spirit of innovation from our ancestors. Today, with our UAVs, armed drones, unmanned underwater vehicles, and many other advanced technologies, we are continuing to reshape the modern battlefield,” he added.

The Turkish defense industry is the 11th largest exporter in the world.

Türkiye-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) continue to make a name for themselves while putting the country at the top of the global league for such products.

The president’s speech highlighted the legacy of the Ottoman Empire, which he said ended centuries of Western dominance in Istanbul. “With great fervor, we celebrate the anniversary of a golden chapter in our history. I am grateful to everyone gathered here today who embodies the spirit of conquest,” Erdoğan told the crowd, as Turkish flags waved and the Ottoman military band Mehter played patriotic anthems.

“I am particularly excited to meet my young brothers and sisters,” said Erdoğan, who served as mayor of Istanbul early in his political career. “Every time I come to Istanbul, I feel a deeper sense of joy.”