President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday called US-backed terrorist group YPG, Syria wing of PKK, to adhere to Mar. 10 agreement it signed with the new administration in Damascus.

Speaking at a human rights event in Ankara, Erdoğan said “implementation of the deal (between YPG and Damascus) would derail the plot of evil powers seeking to destabilize Syria.”

He hailed Syria’s revolution that ousted the Baathist regime and pledged Türkiye would not abandon its Syrian brothers and sisters in the new era.

