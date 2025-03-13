President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed a ceremony awarding people for standing out with exemplary acts of kindness and reiterated Türkiye’s long-held tradition of spreading benevolence across the world.

“We are working with all our strength to preserve and enrich the powerful legacy of goodness. We are committed to beautifying the world through kindness,” Erdoğan told a ceremony in the capital, Ankara organized by Türkiye’s Diyanet Foundation for International Benevolence Awards on Thursday.

“We stand firm against the oppressor and hold the hand of the oppressed, striving to fulfill our humanitarian duty. We have opened our doors wide to our refugee brothers and sisters fleeing the massacres in Syria, where 1 million people lost their lives,” Erdoğan said, referring to the country’s open-door policy for neighboring Syria, which was mired in a brutal civil war until December 2024.

“We supported the people of Gaza, who are under attack by the Zionist regime. While some people who called on us to be courageous against Israel were afraid of the genocidal forces (of the Netanyahu administration) and slandered the Palestinian national movement during the days when bombs rained down on children in Gaza, we stood with the Palestinian cause with courage. We looked the perpetrators of genocide in the eye and supported the children of Gaza. We are working to ensure stability in Somalia, end the civil strife in Sudan and bring peace to Yemen and Afghanistan. Wherever there is neglect and oppression, we are there. Wherever there is injustice, conflict or suffering, we are there to end it. We are not afraid to do whatever it takes for peace to prevail. From now on, we will continue to be the voice of the voiceless, standing alongside the ignored. We will carry and raise the banner of goodness,” Erdoğan said.