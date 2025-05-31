In a charged address at the 4th Türkiye Youth Summit hosted by the Türkiye Youth NGOs Platform (TGSP), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan painted a bold vision of a nation free from terror and division, urging young people to lead the march toward unity and peace across the country and the region.

Speaking from the Istanbul Congress Center, Erdoğan declared, “With God’s help and the prayers of our people, we will first achieve a terror-free Türkiye, and then a terror-free region.” His remarks centered on the importance of national unity, youth empowerment, and the fight against forces that threaten to fracture society.

Positioning himself as a permanent fixture in the country’s political and cultural landscape, Erdoğan told the crowd, “We are not passengers here. We are the hosts. This is our home. We were born here, grew up here, and we live here.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced by his leadership, he claimed that those who tried to undermine his government, through headlines, maps, and slander, have vanished into obscurity.

“They fled without looking back,” he said. “They paid the price for their betrayal thousands of kilometers away. But we are still standing tall, and by God’s will, we will remain.”

Erdoğan called for an end to identity politics and sectarian manipulation, denouncing what he termed the “politics of discord.”

He stressed that Türkiye is a shared home for all 86 million of its citizens, regardless of background or belief. “No one can divide us. No one can extend their dirty hands to our unity,” he said. “Together, we will build a climate where peace and brotherhood reign in every corner of our nation.”

Turning his focus to youth, Erdoğan described young people as the cornerstone of the country’s future and voiced his administration’s decades-long effort to empower them.

“We worked day and night so that Türkiye’s youth can stand tall, be strong in every field, and pursue their goals freely,” he said.

He pointed to reforms such as lifting restrictions on headscarves, ending discriminatory practices in vocational schools, and increasing access to education, housing, and scholarships.

“We opened the doors to education, politics, and technology for our youth,” he continued, citing the Türkiye Century Education Model and increased student dormitories as steps taken to modernize and support the younger generation. Erdoğan also condemned those who exploit youth for political gain or shield their own misconduct behind young faces. “We will never allow our youth to fall into the hands of criminal networks, terror groups, or greedy opportunists.”

He urged civil society organizations to take a more active role in mentoring and supporting young people, emphasizing that the mission to protect the next generation must be collective.

As the summit drew to a close, Erdoğan presented awards to young achievers across various fields, underscoring his administration’s commitment to youth development.

Mustafa Akgün received recognition in the “Academy” category. In sports, amputee national footballer Barış Telli accepted his award alongside AK Party executive and former football star Mesut Özil.

Culture and arts honoree Ceydanur Sarraç was awarded by Erdoğan and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, while health awardee Zülal Tannur received hers from Erdoğan and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak.

Technology innovator Toprak Kaan Kahraman and the recipients of the “Family Year Special Award,” Aslı and Talha Demirkapı, were also honored. A poignant moment came when Enes Okutan accepted the “Youth Leadership Education Program Memorial Award” on behalf of his late brother, Muhammed Üsame Okutan, who died in a car crash.

In the entrepreneurship category, İsmail Dinçer was awarded by Erdoğan and Defense Committee Chair Hulusi Akar. Youth leadership awardees Burak Can Özdemir and Zeynep Ün also received their prizes from the president.