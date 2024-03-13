A police officer lost his life, three others were injured after a traffic accident involving President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's security detail in the Idil district in Şırnak province on Wednesday.

The president's security detail was in the region as part of the municipal elections campaign.

Addressing supporters in Şırnak, a former hot spot of terrorism, President Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye planned against the PKK terrorists through cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria.

Erdoğan issued a condolence message following the tragic accident. In the message, he also said he wished a speedy recovery to the injured officers.