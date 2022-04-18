Bulgarian border units pushed back at least 84 irregular migrants to Turkey half-naked, a security source cited the migrants as saying.

Gendarmerie squads in Turkey's northwestern Kırklareli province noticed that there were semi-naked irregular migrants in the forest area during their patrol in the Kofçaz district near the Bulgarian border, the source said Sunday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants, who were Afghan, Moroccan, Syrian and Iranian nationals, were trying to protect themselves from the cold weather by wearing sacks and bags, the source added.

In their statements, the migrants said they crossed to Bulgaria via Greece. Later, they were caught by Bulgarian police and left to the Turkish side half-naked after their belongings were taken away.

In a separate incident, a group of 103 irregular migrants, including Afghan, Moroccan, Syrian, Tunisian and Iranian nationals, were held by Turkish security forces in Kofçaz, Kırklareli.

They were later referred to a provincial repatriation center.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.