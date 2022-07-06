A member of the European Parliament on Tuesday told Greece that covering up evidence of migrant pushbacks won’t work.

“I told the Greek Prime Minister that covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work. Evidence is recorded by U.N. bodies, NGOs and investigative journalists. European judges refuse to accept a reality that violates core EU values,” Dutch European Parliament member Tineke Strik tweeted.

Calling out Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis by name, Strik explained that this is how Europe operates.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach Northern and Western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, violating international law. Ankara also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant human rights abuse.

Pushbacks are contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality, or membership in a social or political group.