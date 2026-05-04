President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye has continued pursuing its European Union membership goals despite facing double standards and entrenched prejudice, warning that Europe is at a "crossroads" and needs Türkiye more than Ankara needs the bloc.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan criticized the longstanding bias within European institutions, saying Türkiye has struggled to overcome prejudice since the start of its EU accession process.

"Despite the double standards we have been subjected to, we have continued to pursue our membership goals with determination," he told reporters at a news conference, adding that European actors have repeatedly found reasons to sideline Türkiye and keep it waiting at the door.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has undergone significant transformation over the years, strengthening its economy and democracy, but noted that such progress has not been matched by a shift in Europe’s approach toward Ankara.

"Türkiye has changed and developed, but unfortunately, there has been no change in the attitude of these circles toward our country," he said.

He added that, unlike other candidate countries, Türkiye has had to contend not only with technical accession criteria but also with what he described as a persistent "mindset problem" in Europe.

The president also criticized what he called "strategic myopia" within many European Union institutions, arguing that such an outlook prevents the bloc from fully recognizing Türkiye’s geopolitical and economic significance.

"Europe is at a crossroads," Erdoğan said, stressing that the continent stands to benefit more from closer ties with Türkiye than vice versa.