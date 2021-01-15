The European Union has failed to keep any of its promises to Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Criticizing the union for its stance against Turkey over the past few years, Erdoğan said, "Now, a new era is beginning."

He said the relaunch of exploratory talks with Greece is a positive development.

Erdoğan's remarks on the bloc followed a meeting with EU ambassadors in Ankara on Tuesday, during which Turkey's intention to restore strong bilateral ties with the union was highlighted.

Turkey is ready to set a "positive agenda" with the EU, including a long-term perspective, the president said during the meeting, adding that relations must get back on track.

Erdoğan said last week in a statement that Turkey prioritizes the EU in its agenda and sees its future in Europe. Ankara hopes to start afresh with the bloc in the new year, the president said, adding that interactions with the EU in 2020 were unproductive due to the artificial problems created by certain EU members.

Other than the bilateral ties between Brussels and Ankara, four topics are expected to dominate the agenda: updating the migrant deal with the EU, visa liberalization for Turkish citizens, updating the customs union with the EU and Turkey's proposal for an Eastern Mediterranean conference.