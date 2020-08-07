The European Union desires to see stronger relations with Turkey, according to a statement by the bloc following a meeting Thursday between Turkey's top diplomat, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

"Turkey is an important partner for the European Union. EU member states wish to see the mutual relations strengthened, reversing current negative trends," the office of EU High Representative Borrell said in a written statement after the two diplomats met in Malta's capital Valletta.

"The meeting was a continuation of their intensive exchanges held over the last months, most recently over the phone on 23 July," it said.

It also noted that the meeting was held ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on Aug. 27-28 in Berlin, where they will discuss relations with Turkey again, "a follow-up to the debate held at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels" on July 13.

It said Borrell explained the outcome of the debate to Çavuşoğlu.

"They had an open and frank exchange on EU-Turkey relations and on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on key regional issues, in particular on conflicts in Libya and Syria," said the statement.

Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter following Thursday's meeting: "Met w/ High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles of the EU. Our relations should not be taken hostage by some member states."

"EU should keep its promises on migration. Turkey will continue to defend forever its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

On Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu paid a working visit to Malta, where he met with Borrell and addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Signing a partnership agreement with the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1963, Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and became a candidate country in 1999. Accession talks began in 2005. But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

Ankara and Brussels also signed an agreement in 2016 to find a solution to the influx of refugees heading to the bloc. According to the deal, Turkey was promised 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Visa freedom for Turkish citizens was also promised to be provided under the agreement.

In exchange for these promises of the EU, Turkey took the responsibility of discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of more than 3.5 million Syrians living in Turkey. Despite significant developments in the control of migration traffic, the EU could not fully deliver on its commitments stated in the deal.