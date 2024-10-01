The Freedom Party’s (FPÖ) win in Sunday’s national elections adds to the woes of Turks in Europe, where the far-right has been on the rise for some time now.

FPÖ under Herbert Kickl regained ground lost among voters of the European country, winning nearly 29% of the vote in Sunday’s general election. All other parties have so far ruled out either working with the FPÖ in general or at least with Kickl because of his radical proposals.

This victory of the FPÖ, a party founded by former Nazis, has not only resonated within Austria but has also drawn attention internationally. It is the first time since the end of World War II that a far-right party has won a parliamentary election in Austria.

While polls predicted the FPÖ would lead with about 27%, its 2-point margin over the center-right Austrian People's Party (OVP) has heightened concerns among immigrants, especially Turks.

Turkish citizens, some of whom have lived in Austria for many years or were born and raised there, shared their concerns with Anadolu Agency (AA) about the potential negative consequences of the FPÖ's win and the challenges it may bring if the party comes to power.

Muhammed Yüksek, who works in hospital administration in Vienna, said the FPÖ gained significant support through a simple but effective strategy.

He noted that while some party members openly advocate for policies like "reverse migration" and homogenous society, others have attempted to make the party seem more acceptable by downplaying its anti-immigrant stance.

"As a Turk born and raised here, I am genuinely concerned about the far-right party coming out on top in yesterday's election," Yüksek said.

Noting the FPÖ's role as a junior partner in the coalition government from 2017 to 2019, he emphasized that the Islamophobic and exclusionary policies from that period are still fresh in people's minds.

Yüksek stressed that the impact of the FPÖ's victory would be felt most acutely by Turks and Muslims.

"This party was founded by Nazis. Even today, some members participate in Nazi events, and they are seen with Nazi symbols in the media. We must remember that they became the leading party by targeting us, the Muslims," he said.

He also pointed out that the rise of the far-right party would negatively affect immigrants from all ethnic and religious backgrounds, adding: "It's clear that this racist party threatens the unity, democracy and future of this country."

Yüksek noted that individuals with Nazi ties attended the FPÖ's victory celebration and mentioned how Herbert Kickl celebrated alongside the racist Identitarian Movement.

"We have to ask ourselves if this is what they do on Day One, what's coming next?" he warned.

Protestors hold a banner that reads "Don't let the Nazis rule and never let them march" during a demonstration after exit poll numbers were announced for national elections, Vienna, Austria, Sept. 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

55% right-wing voter potential

Turgay Taşkıran, a doctor in Vienna, also expressed concern, noting that the far-right party's historic victory has unsettled the immigrant community.

Taşkıran pointed out that Austria has shifted to the right since the 2015 migration crisis. He noted that the FPÖ's 29% share, combined with the OVP's 26%, pushes the right-wing vote to 55%.

He also recalled that senior FPÖ figures attended an event where Nazi-era songs were sung two days before the election.

"The FPÖ's win will embolden racists. We saw this during the previous OVP-FPÖ coalition. I predict verbal, if not physical, attacks will increase against people wearing headscarves or those who are Black," he said.

Taşkıran said no other party seems willing to form a coalition with the FPÖ. Any coalition government would need to address major societal issues, including immigration, with lasting solutions, he added.

‘We've already experienced a preview'

Kaddafi Kaya, a Turkish business owner in Vienna, also explained the negative developments during the FPÖ's time in the coalition from 2017 to 2019.

"We've already experienced a preview of this. During that period, laws targeting the Turkish community significantly restricted social life," he said.

Kaya pointed out that in recent years, both far-right and center-right parties have used populist rhetoric, turning immigrants into political targets.

"For the Turkish and Muslim communities, this sense of exclusion has almost become an immunity. However, where this will lead and how dangerous it will become are serious concerns. Many, both young and old, are living in fear," he added.

Effects on daily life

Ibrahim Fırat, another shopkeeper, expressed concern about how the far-right party's strong performance would affect the daily lives of ordinary people.

"This will definitely have an impact, as the rhetoric is becoming harsher. Certain deep-seated feelings will likely come to the surface. They might start saying, 'Turks should leave, Afghans shouldn't come.' And if they can't find anything else, they'll target political Islam to keep the issue alive. The far-right offers nothing but fear and anxiety," Fırat said.

He also mentioned that the FPÖ had recently faced serious corruption allegations, making it surprising that they still garnered such high support.

Firat said irregular migration and the cost of living caused by the war in Ukraine played a decisive role in this trend. In times of economic crises, people tend to lean toward far-right rhetoric, and support for right-wing parties often increases in such periods, he said.

‘Threat to many’

FPÖ’s success has sparked deep concern within the Jewish community, as well, according to the president of the Jewish Community of Vienna.

"The FPÖ's electoral success is a threat to many," said Oskar Deutsch in a statement.

Deutsch pointed to alarming incidents, such as the attendance of FPÖ politicians at a funeral where a song with a Nazi past was sung.

Deutsch said: "Such incidents occur every few weeks and are part of the FPÖ's DNA," indicating a persistent connection to extremist ideologies.

He criticized the party for projecting a democratic image publicly while engaging in questionable activities in private settings.

Despite FPÖ's historic achievement, Deutsch urged caution.

"More than 71% of the electorate voted for parties that explicitly opposed the FPÖ joining a government coalition," he said.

What now?

"Winner – and what now?" said the Austrian daily Kurier's main headline with a photo of Kickl giving a thumbs-up on Monday.

A vocal critic of the European Union and its sanctions against Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kickl's abrasiveness has left him isolated among Austrian lawmakers.

Uncertainty over what would happen next dominated Austria, as Kickl's FPÖ could end up being sidelined like some of its far-right European allies.

"Times are changing," Dutch far-right firebrand Geert Wilders wrote on X after Austria's election results were announced, listing 11 European countries where nationalist parties were "winning."

In neighboring Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed "another win for the #Patriots." French far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed "delight" at the "groundswell that carries the defense of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties."

In Germany, a far-right party won a state legislature election for the first since World War II after Alternative for Germany (AfD) raised its votes from 23.5% in 2019 to 29.2% in the Sept. 22 elections. The party has been classified by the domestic intelligence agency in Brandenburg as a suspected right-wing extremist group.

AfD wins, too, are attributed to growing concerns among Germans on unregulated migration, which intensified after a deadly attack by a Syrian asylum-seeker in the western city of Solingen in August.

Germany is home to the world's biggest overseas community of people of Turkish origin, numbering around 2.8 million, who are similarly concerned over the surge in anti-immigrant sentiments.