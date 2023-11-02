Attending a conference of foreign ministers on European Union enlargement and reforms Thursday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said their ambition to join the bloc did not change.

Fidan was among the top diplomats at the meeting in Berlin. When Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström asked about his opinion during a panel on enlargement, the Turkish minister said their EU perspective was not changed and it was significant that EU members launched a new discussion on enlargement, “under new geopolitical circumstances and with a new spirit.”

The minister recalled it has been over 50 years since Türkiye first applied for EU membership. He highlighted that the period between 2004 and 2008 has been “the busiest” in Türkiye’s EU path. “Chapters were opened and closed successively, until the day (it stopped), until Türkiye’s EU membership was frozen due to geopolitical reasons,” he said.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye took significant steps to fulfill the criteria for membership of the 27-member bloc while Ankara heightened bilateral relations with EU states. Yet, continuing tolerance of the EU for terrorist groups threatening Türkiye led to a deterioration of ties. Differing views on other issues further eroded trust between the two sides although Türkiye and the EU remained major trade partners.

It was Erdoğan again proposing a revival of ties as he attended a NATO summit in Vilnius last summer. The EU welcomed Erdoğan’s proposal but a scathing report by the European Parliament critical of Türkiye angered Ankara, and Erdoğan has stated that they might reconsider the accession bid.

“It has been almost 15 years and the necessity of enlargement, again, with geopolitical reasons, is being discussed. I believe we can have a very constructive contribution to this discussion,” Fidan said.