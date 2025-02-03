Germany's opposition leader and likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has argued for closer cooperation between European countries and Türkiye, emphasizing the latter’s growing strategic importance in addressing regional challenges, notably amid potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy.

Ahead of Germany's early elections on Feb. 23, Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the need to enhance cooperation with Türkiye on critical issues like security and tackling irregular migration.

"Türkiye is located at a strategically crucial point between the Balkans, the Caucasus and the Middle East. It has one of the largest armies in NATO and is therefore indispensable for our defense community," he said.

Merz also referenced the expected changes in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, stressing that European nations must take on more responsibility for their own defense and security in light of these developments.

"As the U.S. expects NATO allies to take more responsibility for their own security, European NATO allies should engage in a strategic dialogue with Türkiye on how we can better pursue our common foreign policy interests," he said, citing Ukraine and the Middle East as key areas of cooperation.

The CDU's alliance with the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by Merz, is currently ahead in the polls, with Merz favored to lead the country. Recent surveys show that the Christian Democrats garnered 30% of the vote, while the Social Democrats (SPD) have 15%. Despite this lead, Merz will still need a coalition partner to form a government.

In his interview, Merz emphasized that if elected, Türkiye will continue to play a central role in Germany's foreign policy. He stressed that his party would continue strengthening EU-Türkiye ties to tackle irregular migration and contribute to Syria's stability and security.

Türkiye has taken in the most refugees from Syria globally, with about 3 million currently living in the country, according to U.N. figures. In Germany, there are presently about 975,000 Syrian refugees.

"Türkiye has done exceptional work in the past years by hosting millions of Syrian refugees as part of the EU-Türkiye agreement. After the end of the dictatorship in Syria, it is essential that all ethnic and religious minorities can now live freely and securely in Syria," Merz said. "Then it will be possible for many Syrian refugees in Türkiye as well as in Europe to return to their homeland," he added.

Merz expressed hope for a successful inclusive political process in Syria and emphasized that he would ensure close cooperation among Germany, the EU and Türkiye to support Syria's economic recovery and its return to the international political community.

Turks in Germany

Merz, who has led the CDU since 2022, also discussed the strong bilateral political and economic relations between Germany and Türkiye, noting that the 3 million Turks living in Germany play a vital role in deepening these ties.

"Germany and Türkiye have many bilateral connections: Millions of people from Türkiye have found a new home in Germany and helped build this country, millions of Germans very much enjoy spending their vacations in Türkiye," Merz said.

"Mutual trade and investment have also developed magnificently in recent decades. These are the best prerequisites for further intensifying German-Turkish relations and working together in a spirit of trust to solve the major challenges of the present," he said.

More than a million German citizens with Turkish roots are expected to vote in the Feb. 23 elections. Although most German-Turkish voters have traditionally supported the Social Democrats and the Greens, Merz believes the CDU/CSU policies offer the best solutions to the country's challenges, benefiting all citizens, including those with immigrant backgrounds.

"Our citizens with a Turkish migration background want exactly what all citizens want: a functioning state, fair opportunities based on merit, a forward-looking economy, and excellent educational opportunities for their children. This is precisely what the CDU stands for," he said.

"Many people of Turkish origin deeply value family and tradition – values that the CDU champions more than any other party. Anyone who wants to live with their family in a safe Germany should vote for the CDU and CSU," he added.

Germany is heading to early elections on Feb. 23, a critical vote that could reshape the political landscape of Europe's economic powerhouse. The snap election followed the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, driven by mounting disagreements within his Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the liberal FDP coalition partner, particularly over economic and fiscal policies.

Steinmeier in Türkiye

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Türkiye on Wednesday as part of a three-day tour of the Middle East, which is starting on Monday.

After meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, in Riyadh and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Steinmeier will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation in Syria.

The ousting of Syria's long-time ruler Bashar Assad by an anti-regime alliance significantly increases Türkiye's influence in the region.

In addition to the new situation in Syria, where Germany, alongside its European partners, aims to contribute to stabilization, the Gaza conflict is expected to be a key topic.

The discussions are also expected to address the role of the weakened regional power Iran and the stance of the new Trump administration in the Middle East.

According to his office, Steinmeier intends to articulate clearly Germany's interests in light of the upheavals in the Middle East.