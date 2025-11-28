Germany on Friday called for Türkiye to be included in the EU’s emerging defense initiatives, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul describing Ankara as an indispensable “geostrategic partner” at a time when Europe is reassessing its security needs.

Speaking alongside Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Berlin, Wadephul said the bloc should open its 150 billion euro ($173.48 billion) SAFE joint defense procurement program to Türkiye and the U.K., underscoring Ankara’s long-standing role as a reliable NATO ally with growing defense capabilities.

Wadephul said Berlin hopes to “open a new page” in ties with Ankara and strengthen cooperation on European security.

Fidan, for his part, stressed that Türkiye has become a critical contributor to regional security architecture, noting its advanced defense industry and the operational experience of its armed forces. “Ensuring European security requires deeper cooperation and avoiding the exclusion of countries like Türkiye from ongoing security mechanisms,” Fidan said.

EU accession

Turning to EU relations, Fidan emphasized that Ankara has no objections to the bloc’s criteria-based assessment system. “There is no problem with criteria-based evaluation in Türkiye’s EU membership process, nor can there be,” he said. “The fundamental problem is that the process is not progressing and the chapters have not been opened.”

He reiterated that EU membership remains Türkiye’s strategic objective. “Our expectation that the European Union will reopen the chapters and that Türkiye’s relations with the candidate country will advance on the most normal basis possible remains,” he said, highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “high political will” on the issue.

Fidan urged Brussels to translate recent “positive messages” into concrete action on stalled accession talks, including updating the customs union and moving forward on visa liberalization. He noted that Turkish citizens continue to face difficulties with Schengen procedures and underlined Ankara’s readiness to advance “step by step” once the EU signals genuine intent.

“We must work to translate the will and policy generated by these positive messages into concrete implementation,” he said.

Security ties

The ministers also discussed how to enhance cooperation on European security and better distribute roles within NATO and EU-linked mechanisms. Fidan noted that Türkiye’s defense industry has achieved significant progress and that its armed forces’ operational experience makes the country a valuable security partner.

“It is important for European security that our country participates in ongoing security-related work,” he said. “We must advance efforts to utilize this capacity in line with the interests of both sides.”

Regional issues

Fidan and Wadephul also reviewed major regional crises, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Fidan underscored that all elements of the Gaza peace plan must be implemented to prevent a renewed “spiral of violence.”

He said Türkiye continues to engage both Kyiv and Moscow, citing recent visits by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin to Ankara. “We are demonstrating our determination to achieve the peace and cease-fire we need as soon as possible,” he said.

Fidan added that stability in Syria and de-escalation in Ukraine remain key priorities for Ankara as it works with partners to promote regional stability.

The meeting in Berlin marked a renewed effort by both countries to align positions on defense cooperation, EU-Türkiye relations and broader geopolitical challenges as Europe prepares for heightened security demands in the years ahead.