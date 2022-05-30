Greek authorities violently pushed back 94 irregular migrants, including 30 children, who were stuck on an islet off the Maritsa (Meriç) River for four days, a report said Monday, citing nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

The incident took place on May 22, 2022, near the Pithio village in the Didimotiho district, Efsyn daily reported. The irregular migrants, identified as Syrian nationals, contacted Human Rights 360 and the Greek Council for Asylum Seekers organizations to inform them about their situation.

The NGOs then informed Greek authorities to rescue the migrants from the islet they were stuck on and submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) to issue a temporary injunction, which was accepted by the court on May 25. The ECtHR also called on Greek authorities to rescue the 94 migrants and provide them with the necessary assistance, the report said. However, Greek authorities claimed there were no migrants on the islets. In response, the migrants sent footage of Greek officials asking them questions from across the islet, telling them to return to Turkey, and asking how many of them were on the islet.

The irregular migrants were forcefully pushed back into Turkey in a violent operation on May 26, the report said, adding that masked Greek authorities beat the migrants, and forced them to strip and confiscated their mobile phones and personal belongings.

A day after the operation, the Macedonia-Thrace Police Directorate said in a statement that they have not found any migrants in the specified area.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for asylum-seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

Greece has long been criticized by human rights organizations for violently detaining irregular migrants and forcibly returning them to Turkey, in violation of its human rights obligations under the EU and international law. Ankara has repeatedly urged Greece to stop illegal pushbacks, but Athens denied engaging in the practice.