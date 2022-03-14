Greek coast guard units rescued at least 101 irregular migrants off the island of Paros in the Cyclades in the Aegean Sea on Sunday.

Authorities received a distress call after the boat carrying the migrants went adrift off the northern coast of the Aegean island.

The coast guard said that they were heading to Italy.

A coordinated operation was conducted by the Municipality of Paros Island and the Shipping Ministry to rescue the migrants.

The rescued migrants are said to be in good health and were transported to a temporary reception center in Leros Island.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.