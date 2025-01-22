An Islamophobic attack targeting a Turkish-owned mosque in northern France has left the local Muslim community rattled.

Unknown people left a plaster grenade used in drills outside a mosque managed by the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB) in the city of Saint-Omer, DITIB said in a statement on Instagram late Tuesday.

A similar incident took place last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when several people left a pig’s head outside the same mosque.

“We strongly condemn this hateful attack on our mosque. Such attacks on houses of worship, symbols of peace and fraternity, are unacceptable,” the union said.

Everyone has the right to exercise their prayers in safety, DITIB continued. “Attacks like this, which threaten this right, undermine the unity, solidarity and sense of security in society.”

“We declare our determination to protect our houses of worship and live our faith in security. We hope such deplorable incidents don’t repeat and the climate of tolerance in our country is unharmed,” it said.

DITIB sent its sympathies to the congregation and said DITIB France would pursue the matter.

The union thanked French officials for sending a bomb disposal squad and taking the necessary security measures and expressed faith the perpetrators of the attack would be captured at once.

The mayor of Saint-Omer, François Decoster, too denounced the "heinous" and "criminal" act targeting the place of worship.

"On behalf of the people of Saint-Omer, I wanted to assure the Franco-Turkish community of Saint-Omer of our town's support," he added.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident. The city's mayor has promised to strengthen security around places of worship, particularly through video surveillance.