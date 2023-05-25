A mosque in Germany's central Goettingen city received a letter containing anti-Muslim threats with a Swastika and other neo-Nazi symbols on Thursday.

Mehmet Ibrahimbaş, the Chairman of the mosque association, said the letter contained racist and Islamophobic language and had the neo-Nazi alias "NSU 2.0."

"Our mosque community and Muslims in Goettingen are worried due to the continued threats of violence," he said, adding that it was the second threatening letter they had received in several months.

Anti-Muslim hate letter sent to the mosque in Goettingen, Germany, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (IHA Photo)

In September last year, unidentified suspects also painted a swastika on the mosque's wall, run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB.

"NSU 2.0" refers to the National Socialist Underground, a neo-Nazi terror group uncovered in 2011 that murdered 10 people and carried out bomb attacks targeting immigrants.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and Islamophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups exploiting the refugee crisis and attempting to stoke fear of immigrants.

According to the latest data, police registered at least 610 Islamophobic hate crimes in 2022 across the country.

Some 62 mosques were attacked between January and December last year, and at least 39 people were injured because of anti-Muslim violence.

The figures also included dozens of hate crimes against Muslims, intimidation, vandalism and property damage.

A country of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.