Around 56% of the French public consider Turkey as an enemy, while only 9% see it as an ally, according to a survey.

While Italy, Germany and Spain are perceived as allies for France, 53% of those surveyed perceived the United States as an ally and 40% considered the United Kingdom and Japan as allies, the survey by Harris Interactive said.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Mali and Turkey are considered threats to France, according to the survey.

Tensions have risen between France and Turkey in recent years and Ankara has repeatedly traded barbs with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues.

A new law introduced by the French government and criticized for being anti-Muslim has also drawn Ankara's ire, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accusing France of Islamophobia.

Erdoğan had said Macron needed "mental checks" and expressed hope that France would "get rid of" Macron as soon as possible.

Turkey also accused the French government of tolerating associations affiliated with some terrorist groups that have been operating openly across the country for years and failing to punish those who inflict violence against the Turkish community on the grounds of freedom of demonstration and expression.