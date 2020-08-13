President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call Thursday with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the latest situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the statement by Ankara, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s determination to protect its rights against initiatives ignoring the country’s rights. He also said that Turkey favors a solution that will protect every actors’ rights and interests in the region.

Erdoğan and Michel also discussed other regional issues and developments.