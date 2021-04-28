The discussion around the seating arrangement of two EU chief’s visit to Ankara “has nothing to do with being European, a woman, the Istanbul Convention or the position of the European Commission,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Saying that searching for ill will or intention in this dispute is meaningless, the ministry in a written statement pointed out that the issue is a result of a lack of coordination and negligence by the EU protocol in itself.

“Turkey has met the demands it received. In Turkey, in line with international protocol arrangements, no different arrangement is made for officers according to their gender,” it said.

“Turkey welcomes that the EU commission presidency is headed by a woman for the first time, and believes that this constitutes a significant step toward empowering women and equal rights,” the statement added, saying that the incident was a result of intra-fighting between the EU.

The ministry criticized further that the event is being used by some countries as material for political discussions and stated regret that it is being related to gender discrimination.

It underlined that the important issue was the visit of two EU chiefs to Turkey and the results of this meeting.

“We hope that EU institutions will come to terms and will not cause similar problems elsewhere.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taken aback to find her fellow top European Union official taking the only chair available next to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when the duo visited Ankara earlier this month.

Social media users were however quick to blame Turkey after footage from their meeting on Tuesday showed the first female head of the EU executive, the only woman in the talks, gesturing in disbelief and uttering a surprised sigh as European Council President Charles Michel took one of the two center-stage seats prepared, relegating her to an adjacent sofa, while others saw the incident as a demonstration of an underlying rivalry within the EU.

The discussion flared up again when von der Leyen on Monday said her recent treatment in Turkey underscored the EU's need to tackle sexism.

In her most personal comments yet on the incident, von der Leyen told MEPs: "I felt hurt and I felt alone as a woman, and as a European."