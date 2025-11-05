European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday described Türkiye as a key partner for the bloc, highlighting cooperation on several shared priorities as she unveiled the EU’s 2025 Enlargement Package alongside Commissioner Marta Kos.

Speaking at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to present the 2025 Enlargement Package, Kallas stressed that enlargement remains a "political priority" for the European Commission and a "geopolitical necessity" amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Türkiye remains a key partner with whom we are engaged on several issues of common interest, ... but the deterioration of democratic standards, judicial independence, and fundamental rights have de facto frozen the enlargement process since 2018," Kallas said.

She emphasized that EU enlargement is not only a technical procedure involving screening, chapter negotiations, and reforms, but also a fundamental choice.

"Alignment with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy is a fundamental part of the process, because it demonstrates a candidate country's choice to see the world the way we see it and shape it together with us," she explained.

Kallas highlighted that strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption, and supporting independent media are vital not only for prosperity but also for national and European security.

"Security is at the top of everybody's agenda," she added, noting that the EU has already deepened defense and security cooperation with candidate countries.

The 2025 Enlargement Package evaluates the progress of candidate and potential candidate countries. Kallas said Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, and Ukraine received "largely positive" assessments, while Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Türkiye received "mixed” assessments, and Georgia received a "negative" assessment.

"Enlargement is not a nice-to-have; it is a necessity if we want the EU to be a stronger global player," Kallas said, adding that no shortcuts will be offered.

"New countries joining the European Union by 2030 is a realistic goal," she said.