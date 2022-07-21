An unmanned aerial vehicle of Turkey’s Naval Forces Command recorded the pushback of irregular migrants by Greek elements off the coast of the Sarnıç Burnu area in the Aegean on Wednesday.

The Turkish coast guard saved the lives of the irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Greek forces transferred the migrants onto two life rafts and pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters on Monday, it added.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.