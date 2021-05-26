Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit Greece next week, followed by a trip to Brussels for a summit on June 12-14.

Çavuşoğlu will travel to Greece on May 31, he told reporters outside the Turkish Parliament on Wednesday.

He noted that he will be meeting with his Greek Counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The two NATO allies have been at odds over decades-old issues including the extent of air and maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea and the future of the divided island of Cyprus. Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots ruled out discussing a federal system to reunify the island, insisting that a two-state accord is the only way forward. Turkey has also been irked by Greece’s militarization of islands close to the Turkish mainland.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims made by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu said he will travel to Brussels for a summit on June 12-14.