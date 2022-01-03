The Turkish coast guard units on Sunday rescued 34 irregular migrants that were pushed back by Greece off Muğla province’s Marmaris district.

Coast Guard Command teams went to the area after receiving information that migrants on a life boat were in need of help.

The migrants that were brought to the mainland were sent to the provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

The spokesperson of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) criticized Greek authorities for their continued policy of illegal migrant pushbacks in the Aegean Sea last week, as he slammed the European Union for turning a blind eye to the tragedy.

"Greece's persistent pushback policy, which is facilitated by the EU's Frontex (border and coast guard agency) led migrants to change their route to the more dangerous and longer Italian route," Ömer Çelik told reporters following the party's executive board meeting in the capital Ankara.

He noted that European countries, which consistently highlight the importance of democracy and human rights, compromise on both issues as small boats sink in the Mediterranean. Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees seeking to leave Turkey for the EU, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership of a social or political group.