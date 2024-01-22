A Turkish parliamentary delegation on Monday traveled to Paris to discuss efforts to combat discrimination against the Muslim and Turkish communities in France.

The Islamophobia and discrimination Turks face, as well as difficulties in worship and education and the vandalization of mosques in France, was the top priority during talks between the delegation and the representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGO) at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital.

"Wherever our citizens are, it's one of Türkiye's essential responsibilities to stand by and support them," Derya Yanık, the head of the Turkish Parliament's human rights commission, told the meeting.

France has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe, about 3.35 million, accounting for nearly 10% of the French population in 2019-2020, according to figures from the national statistics bureau.

There are also around 1 million people of Turkish origin living in France, the second-largest Turkish community in Europe after Germany.

"It's paramount to protect the basic human rights of Turks living here," said Yanık, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker.

The delegation comprised lawmakers from the AK Party, its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the opposition's Republican People's Party (CHP).

CHP deputy Mahmut Tanal also pointed out to the assembly the widespread marginalization in Europe and the violation of rights like freedom of religion and conscience, stressing that these "must come to an end."

The parliamentary committee cares about probing in person when Muslims face Islamophobic incidents and practices, Yanık told Anadolu Agency (AA) after the meeting.

"We want to contribute to solving problems Turks and Muslims face in France," she said.

"As we've always expressed, what Turkish citizens or people of Turkish origin experience, their social, political and economic participation, their contribution to the countries they live in is vital for us."

Expressing discomfort over the rising trend in Islamophobia across Western nations in recent years, Yanık emphasized that the world's future depends on the shared welfare of humanity.

"We cannot stay silent in the fact of such victimizations," she noted. "The public authority toward Muslims is an area to which our committee directs its attention."

Türkiye's Ambassador to Paris Yunus Demirer, Türkiye's Consul General in Paris Serdar Belentepe, head of the Islamophobia and Racism Investigation subcommittee, AK Party Istanbul deputy Adem Yıldırım, AK Party Adıyaman deputy Mustafa Alkayış and MHP Isparta deputy Hasan Basri Sönmez also attended the meeting.

Islamophobia in Europe

Anti-Muslim attacks involving threatening letters with neo-Nazi symbols and burnings of the Quran were quite common across Western Europe last year.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, while incidents involving the burning of the Quran occurred 15 times in Europe in 2022, the Turkish Foreign Ministry detected 507 attacks against the Muslim holy book in Western Europe in 2023.

Denmark ranked first with 447 attacks against Islam's holy book.

Mosques were targeted 34 times in Europe in 2022, which only increased to 68 in 2023, exposing the grave level of Islamophobia in the continent.

Germany recorded the highest number of mosque attacks, with 52 incidents.

Türkiye has taken diplomatic initiatives to initiate criminal proceedings against the perpetrators and provides legal support to Turkish citizens facing similar attacks.

While officials explained to decision-makers and the public in countries where the attacks took place that the offenses have nothing to do with freedom of thought, diplomatic efforts are being made to criminalize Islamophobic actions and find a permanent solution.

As a result of Türkiye's initiatives, Denmark passed legislation on Dec. 7 that effectively criminalizes Quran-burning protests on the grounds of "inappropriate treatment of writings with significant importance for a recognized religious community."

Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm in January under police protection and with permission from Swedish authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued for Paludan, who has been arrested in absentia in Sweden.

Paludan has been investigated for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official."

Türkiye has also taken initiatives on multilateral platforms in 2023, leading efforts against Islamophobia with organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Council of Europe.

The U.N. adopted a resolution condemning the burning of the Quran on July 12, defining attacks on the Quran as "religious hatred."

The U.N. General Assembly also adopted a resolution that deplores all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law on July 25.

The definition of attacks against the Quran as religious hatred and violation of international law constitutes an acquis for future steps to be taken.

Türkiye also has been making great efforts for OIC countries to adopt a common position.

As a result, the 18th Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC convened on July 31. A joint statement was adopted at the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of OIC Member States on Sept. 21.

A special session focusing on the issue will be held at the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, to be held March 1-3, with experts from all over the world coming together.