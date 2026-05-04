President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting that Türkiye has continued to pursue its European Union membership goals despite facing double standards and longstanding prejudice, stressing that Ankara has struggled to overcome bias within Europe since its application.

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