Türkiye pursues EU goals despite double standards, entrenched bias
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May 04, 2026 - 7:35 pm GMT+3
by May 04, 2026 7:35 pm
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting that Türkiye has continued to pursue its European Union membership goals despite facing double standards and longstanding prejudice, stressing that Ankara has struggled to overcome bias within Europe since its application.
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