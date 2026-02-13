Türkiye on Wednesday strongly rejected “baseless allegations” contained in resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, criticizing the move as misguided and harmful to efforts aimed at improving Türkiye-EU relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it categorically rejected claims targeting Türkiye in resolutions passed on Feb. 12, including one addressing the situation in northeast Syria.

The ministry said the resolution on Syria disregards Türkiye’s role in supporting the country’s recovery and stabilization, urging the European Parliament to better understand the realities on the ground and the aspirations of the Syrian people instead of adopting what it called ill-intentioned positions.

Ankara also dismissed allegations concerning freedom of expression and religion raised in a separate resolution titled “Targeted expulsions of foreign journalists and foreign Christians in Türkiye,” saying the claims contradict the facts.

The ministry stressed that no foreign institution, including the European Parliament, has the authority to interfere in judicial proceedings conducted in Türkiye.

The statement further warned that such resolutions undermine the spirit of ongoing efforts to enhance ties between Ankara and Brussels.

Calling for a more constructive approach, the Foreign Ministry urged the European Parliament to contribute positively to Türkiye-EU relations rather than being “instrumentalized” against Türkiye or attempting to interfere in its internal affairs.