Türkiye has saved tens of thousands of irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back by Greece, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

A key transit point for asylum-seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution, Türkiye has repeatedly accused Greece of pushing boats carrying migrants out of its territorial waters and back into Turkish ones.

“With the efforts of our coast guard, we have prevented deaths in the Aegean. In the last two years, we have saved the lives of 41,000 people who were left to die by Greece,” Erdoğan told an event in the capital Ankara.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Athens has been denying accusations by rights groups and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that it pushes migrants out of Greek waters, saying it intercepts boats at sea to protect its borders.

Erdoğan said the number of irregular migrants apprehended by the Turkish Coast Guard Command has reached 245,000, adding that the gendarmerie continues its fight against irregular migration and human traffickers.

NATO members Türkiye and Greece have been at odds over a host of issues, including the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea, maritime boundaries, hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, and migrants.

“If anyone still criticizes our defense industry breakthroughs despite the military build-up in Greece, it means they have become deprived of strategic vision,” Erdoğan said.

He stressed that Türkiye does not nurture enmity toward anyone or any country. “On the contrary, we want to establish the best, most advanced and most sincere relationship with every country and society.”

He also said Türkiye aims to establish a “belt of peace and cooperation” around it, starting with its close neighbors.

The president slammed those who criticize Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations in northern Syria and in northern Iraq and keep silent when “other countries come from 10,000 kilometers away and intervene in Syria, Iraq and Libya.”

Erdoğan said if the countries continue to support terrorist groups with ammunition, vehicles and equipment, Türkiye will give them the necessary response up to 30 kilometers (18 miles) beyond its borderline, adding: “...if they are bothered by this, sorry, they will be disturbed, and we will continue on our way.”

“We have extended Türkiye’s depth of operation from Syria to Iraq. We are dealing the heaviest blows to the terrorist organization in the regions where they feel safest,” Erdoğan said.