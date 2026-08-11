Türkiye’s growing regional influence could increase the potential for friction and conflict with Israel, former Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat said, warning Israeli authorities against complacency as Ankara expands its role across the Middle East.

Speaking to Israel’s Maariv newspaper on Tuesday, Ben-Shabbat argued that Türkiye is taking advantage of shifting regional dynamics to strengthen its position as a leading Middle Eastern power.

He pointed particularly to Syria, saying Türkiye has emerged as a key player in the country following the collapse of the Baath regime and the withdrawal of Iran’s military presence.

“Ankara is further consolidating its position in the region by financing and training the new Syrian army, building energy and transportation infrastructure and through many other moves,” he said.

Ben-Shabbat also highlighted the Aug. 7 Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, arguing that the pact seeks to provide mutual defense and regional stability without complete reliance on Washington.

“It places Türkiye in a position of diplomatic-military leadership,” he noted.

Turning to the Eastern Mediterranean, Ben-Shabbat argued that Türkiye’s objectives under its Blue Homeland doctrine conflict with Israel’s partnerships with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, potentially creating persistent disputes over maritime jurisdiction and sovereignty.

Despite his warnings, Ben-Shabbat said Israel should not view Türkiye and Iran through the same lens, arguing that the two countries have distinct characteristics requiring different approaches.

He also urged Israel to remain cautious toward regional agreements and avoid relying on other actors for its security.

“We must preserve our security margins,” he said, warning that diplomatic agreements could ultimately be reversed.