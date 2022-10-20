Türkiye's last Prime Minister, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Binali Yıldırım was in good condition after a traffic accident in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

In a statement, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Yıldırım's bodyguard and AK Party lawmaker Şamil Ayrım were in the same vehicle and were all in good condition after the accident.

Koca ended his statement by extending get-well-soon wishes to the politicians.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Directorate noted that Yıldırım's vehicle was involved in an accident on the road to the Zengilan Airport.

The trio was transported to a hospital in Baku by a helicopter for medical checkup purposes, the directorate said, adding that the vehicle's driver was also in good condition.

Yıldırım and the others are part of the delegation accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport.