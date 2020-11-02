The leader of a far-right French group says he has joined Armenian ranks in Nagorno-Karabakh to fight Azerbaijanis.
Self-described fascist Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, leader of the far-right Zouaves Paris (ZVP), posted a photo of himself on social media in a military uniform with an automatic weapon.
The ZVP is a pro-violence, neo-Nazi group.
French daily Liberation reported that De Cacqueray-Valmenier also went to Ukraine last year, and admires the far-right ultranationalist Azov group.
His participation indicates that European far-right groups have also started fighting alongside Armenia, in addition to the YPG/PKK terrorists.
Albert Mikaelyan, a soldier who was taken captive by Azerbaijani forces liberating the country's territories, last month confessed that PKK terrorists were fighting in Armenian forces' ranks in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.
Relations between the ex-Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.
While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces. Multiple United Nations resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.
