The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) is in a state of chaos after its leader Fetullah Gülen, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, recovered from COVID-19 but is currently experiencing partial paralysis, a columnist claimed Monday.

According to Nedim Şener, Gülen was infected after holding one-on-one meetings with his close circle due to his distrust of technological communication tools.

To dismiss speculation about his death, Gülen held a 33-minute-long sermon broadcast online and told his followers not to believe “lies.”

He continued by saying that he needs to have a “cave period” to spiritually enhance himself, but Şener claimed that his reclusion will be a period when he will receive treatment and physiotherapy.

Meanwhile, senior FETÖ members reportedly told followers in Turkey that Gülen's sickness was brought on by the terrorist group’s situation in the country.

The cult has also been dealing with a wide range of financial problems and has been unable to pay monthly salaries to executives.

Top names among the group are also allegedly in a rift over who will take over after Gülen dies and have separated into groups led by different figures.

FETÖ orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt through its military infiltrators. It has faced heightened scrutiny since then. Thousands of people linked to the group were detained or arrested following the coup attempt.

Gülen lives in a lavish compound owned by a foundation associated with the terrorist group in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, while Cevdet Türkyolu, one of his lieutenants, is also in the U.S. along with Gülen’s doctor, Kudret Ünal. Other prominent figures from the group, such as journalists Ekrem Dumanlı and Emre Uslu, former footballer Hakan Şükür and businessperson Ihsan Kalkavan also reside in the country.

Turkey has issued multiple extradition requests to the U.S. for Gülen, but despite close relations between the two countries, they have fallen on deaf ears.

Turkey has also sought a preventive arrest to keep Gülen in the U.S. after reports emerged that the terrorist leader was planning to flee to another country.

Ankara says evidence shows that Gülen's group formed a quasi-state within the Turkish government and attempted to topple it with the ultimate intent of taking over the state through a coup.