Eight years since they sought to seize power, members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) are still on the run. In Türkiye, thousands linked to the group were detained, but the country is challenged by the rejection of extradition requests of the group's members abroad.

Some 16% of fugitive members of FETÖ, which is behind the July 15 2016 coup attempt, are believed to be in the United States and 23% in Germany, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the anniversary of the coup attempt, Yerlikaya said that thanks to Türkiye’s determined fight against FETÖ, the group can no longer operate within Türkiye’s borders. He also mentioned ongoing operations to expose the organization's attempts to restructure itself. "Thanks to investigations done within our ministry, 44,444 individuals have been dismissed from various units, and precautionary measures continue for 849 individuals."

"Starting from the Dec. 17-25 (2013) period and continuing uninterrupted after the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, operations have significantly constrained FETÖ's activities in our country. Despite this, we know FETÖ is trying to persist in its activities. Our law enforcement agencies, in coordination with judicial authorities, closely monitor and launch operations against identified targets," he said.

Yerlikaya stressed the efforts will continue with the same determination until the last member of the terrorist group has to face justice. "During this Cabinet term, in 6,025 operations targeting FETÖ members, 9,738 individuals were detained, 1,697 were arrested, and judicial control measures were imposed on 2,036 individuals," he added.

Following successful operations against FETÖ, a significant portion of the terrorist group’s activities were shifted abroad, said Yerlikaya. Wanted individuals are trying to illegally flee abroad, he said, stressing that the group is focusing on international infiltration using institutions like schools, the media, civil society groups and businesses.

Yerlikaya noted that the terrorist group, after the 2016 coup attempt, has been trying to finance its domestic activities and sustain its presence in Türkiye with income reaped abroad. He said: "Although this has been explained to our counterparts, approximately 16% of fugitive organization members are believed to be in the U.S. and approximately 23% in Germany."

Fetullah Gülen, the group’s leader, has long lived in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. Turkish leaders have sought his extradition for years, but U.S. judicial officials have not approved it.

As a group that tries to exploit religion, FETÖ is open to use by international intelligence agencies, Yerlikaya added. "This is a key reason why some countries adopt it and do not recognize it as a terror group," he said. Yerlikaya reported that coordinated efforts with Turkish foreign missions have clarified the organization's true nature and objectives to officials of other countries, with ongoing initiatives. Thanks to these efforts, a total of 136 individuals from 31 countries have been extradited to Türkiye or deported from their host countries.

Yerlikaya stressed the crucial and prioritized stance of resolutely combating terrorism, regardless of the group involved, in Türkiye's long-standing fight against terrorism. He underscored the ongoing, relentless fight against FETÖ, noting that it has led to the exposure of many tactics and methods of the group, with legal action taken against individuals involved. Yerlikaya said many of FETÖ's attempts have been unsuccessful and its members have been apprehended based on their findings.

"Our law enforcement units, acting as an intelligence organization in combating FETÖ, share and coordinate their findings and methods effectively," he explained.

"Under the leadership of our president, our cherished nation stood firm against tanks and deadly weapons. I want our people to know that no terrorist group, regardless of its name, will ever shake the unity, brotherhood and indivisible integrity of this nation," Yerlikaya said.

"In the lands of Anatolia, every inch is soaked with the blood of martyrs, our star-and-crescent flag will never come down from the sky, and the call to prayer from our minarets will never be silenced," he added.

Yerlikaya stressed Ankara's unwavering determination to combat all separatist and destructive ambitions aimed at Türkiye, wherever they may arise in the world.

He reaffirmed their resolve to fight FETÖ, declaring: "Our fight against FETÖ, which attempted a treacherous coup against our national will and future, will continue steadfastly, without compromise, today and in the future."