First ladies around the world extended messages of solidarity and condolence to first lady Emine Erdoğan after two major earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

"Joe and I send our heartfelt condolences to the people of Türkiye. We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that has caused the loss of thousands of lives. You are in our prayers during this difficult time," U.S. first lady Jill Biden said in a letter to Erdoğan.

Showing solidarity following the quakes in Türkiye and Syria, French first lady Brigitte Macron said: "I would like to express to you that I deeply share your pain. France is in great sorrow and all our thoughts are with the families who were mourned in this ordeal."

Paraguay's first lady Silvana Abdo said: "Please receive my sincere condolences for the loss of life and the destruction suffered by the Turkish people. In these difficult times, my prayers and thoughts are with you, dear friend."

In a telephone call with Erdoğan, Nigerian first lady Aisha Buhari emphasized the vulnerability of societies against natural disasters and the importance of the need for cooperation to protect humanity and said: "I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to you and the beautiful Turkish people. The wives of African leaders, my family and Nigerian women share your sorrow."

Gabon's first lady Sylvia Bongo said, "My sincere condolences to you and the grieving families of those who lost their loved ones."

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the first lady of Croatia, Sanja Music Milanovic, said, "In these difficult moments for the Republic of Türkiye, which is faced with a huge human tragedy, I express my solidarity with the families of the victims and with all the citizens of your country."

Recalling Türkiye's help to South Korea in the Korean war, South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee said, "The Korean people voluntarily send aid materials and donations to Türkiye in the hope that Türkiye will successfully recover from the damage caused by the earthquake."

"I hope that the friendship between the two countries, which shines even brighter in this difficult period, will strengthen the people of Türkiye," she added.

Uzbekistan's first lady Ziroatkhon Hoshimova conveyed condolences to Erdogan, as did Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, expressing sadness and solidarity with Türkiye.

"We are deeply shaken by the enormity of the tragedy. Our hearts go out to the earthquake victims, their families and rescue teams," she added.

Latvia's first lady Andra Levite said: "I express my deepest condolences to you and the people of Türkiye."

"It warms our hearts that the brotherly Turkish nations united as a single fist and pulled the survivors out from the rubble of the collapsed buildings, supported each other and heroically overcome difficulties in these difficult days that have befallen us," said Kyrgyzstan's first lady Aigul Japarova.

U.N. Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said: "I send my prayers to the families, your government and the Turkish people who lost their loved ones during this difficult time. The UN Human Settlements Program is in solidarity with Türkiye together with the international community."

The wife of Turkmenistan's ex-president and current chairperson of the People's Council, Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedov; the wife of the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Sibel Tatar and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's emir, also expressed condolences for those killed and wished recovery to the injured in separate calls with Erdoğan.

At least 40,642 people have been killed and over 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.